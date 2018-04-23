Josh Richardson questionable for Game 5 with shoulder injury

MIAMI - Josh Richardson is questionable for Game 5 of the Heat's Playoff series with the 76ers.

Richardson has a shoulder sprain that he sustained in Game 4.

Richardson was involved in a scrum for a loose ball and collided with Joel Embiid.

Richardson left the game, but would return.

Miami faces an uphill battle.

The Heat are down 3 games to 1 to Philadelphia in the best of 7 series.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Richardson did not practice on Monday.

