Juwan Howard meeting with Timberwolves about head coaching vacancy

MIAMI - Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard is reportedly interviewing for the top job with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN is reporting that Howard will be meeting with the Timberwolves' president of basketball operations this week.

A former first-round draft pick, Howard spent 19 seasons in the NBA, including the last three with the Heat.

Howard, 46, has been a part of head coach Erik Spoelstra's staff since he retired in 2013.

Other candidates for the Minnesota job include Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool and interim coach Ryan Saunders, who took over after Tom Thibodeau was fired in January.



