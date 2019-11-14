Lamar Odom describes addiction taking over his life

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Lamar Odom was once one of the biggest stars in the NBA and a reality star on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," formerly married to Khloe Kardashian.

Then addiction took over his life, and he spiraled out of control and nearly died.

In 2019, Odom began reinventing himself.

He took to the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom and is now publicly speaking about his journey.

"I've lived a blessed life and had a microscope on my life for a long time," Odom said. "But, you know, now I'm just trying to live the right way and try to help people along this ride."

Only 40 years old, Odom's life has seen amazing highs and extreme lows.

His 2015 overdose in a Las Vegas brothel, then spending several days in a coma, was his rock bottom.

His autobiography "Darkness to Light" chronicled his climb out of a life that was sidelined with drug and sex addiction and a traumatic childhood.

"Addiction is a disease," he said. "You know, so, if your brain is diseased, you're not going to be able to make the rational thoughts that an un-diseased brain would make. So it's nothing to be shameful about."

Odom will share his story Saturday night at the Miramar Cultural Center. Tickets to "Lamar Odom: The Final Score" start at $45 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.

