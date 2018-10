MIAMI - Rodney McGruder led the Miami Heat to a win on Monday night.

McGruder scored 19 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists in the Heat's 90-89 win over the Orlando Magic.

It was the home debut for the Heat in the preseason.

Miami opens the season in Orlando Oct. 17.

Josh Richardson returned to action for the Heat and scored 5 points.

Dwyane Wade added 8 off the bench.

