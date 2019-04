MIAMI - The Miami Heat’s playoff dreams are over.

The Heat were officially eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoff race on Tuesday night.

The Heat needed the Detroit Pistons to lose to Memphis Grizzlies, but that didn’t happen. Pistons defeated the Grizzlies, 100-93.

Miami closes out the season Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. It will be the final game of Dwyane Wade’s career.

