Miami Heat launches new 'Vice Nights' look

Miami Heat to launch new fan line on Thursday at midnight

MIAMI - The Miami Heat unveiled the team's new uniform on Monday morning.

It is inspired on "Miami Vice," a popular crime series that ran from 1984 to 1990, and it will launch at midnight Thursday

The Miami Heat will be hosting a "Midnight Madness" event at American Airlines Arena.

Miami Heat players also plan to visit newborn babies at Baptist Hospital to give them Miami Vice Night onesies.

