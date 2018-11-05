Miami Heat launches new 'Vice Nights' look

MIAMI - The Miami Heat unveiled the team's new uniform on Monday morning.
It is inspired on "Miami Vice," a popular crime series that ran from 1984 to 1990, and it will launch at midnight Thursday.
The Miami Heat will be hosting a "Midnight Madness" event at American Airlines Arena.
Miami Heat players also plan to visit newborn babies at Baptist Hospital to give them Miami Vice Night onesies.
1 of 16
2 of 16
3 of 16
4 of 16
5 of 16
6 of 16
7 of 16
8 of 16
9 of 16
Loading...
10 of 16
Loading...
11 of 16
Loading...
12 of 16
Loading...
13 of 16
Loading...
14 of 16
Loading...
15 of 16
Loading...
16 of 16
Loading...
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.