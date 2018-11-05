Miami Heat launches new 'Vice Nights' look

Courtesy of the Miami Heat

MIAMI - The Miami Heat unveiled the team's new uniform on Monday morning.

It is inspired on "Miami Vice," a popular crime series that ran from 1984 to 1990, and it will launch at midnight Thursday.

The Miami Heat will be hosting a "Midnight Madness" event at American Airlines Arena.

Miami Heat players also plan to visit newborn babies at Baptist Hospital to give them Miami Vice Night onesies.

