Miami Sports Pod - Is the next Heat season to be enjoyed or endured?

After Pat Riley's comments on the crop of free agents in 2020, Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro wonder if next year's Heat season should be enjoyed or endured?

1:15 Pat Riley admitted 2020 is the year in free agency

3:00 If there has to be calculated moves, they have to be calculated by someone

8:00 The message of the nature of winning is always there, but how about playing the young guys?

17:00 Maybe the right attitude is to get into the top 8 of the draft

21:40 Will’s still excited to find out how the young guys respond to the final 20 games



