Heat

Miami Sports Pod - Miami Heat season preview with Will Manso

Miami Heat players talk about the upcoming season as Will Manso previews the team and what to expect this year.

More Miami Sports Podcasts

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod iTunes | Android

1:00 - Heat injuries to start the season

4:30 - What to expect in the Eastern Conference

6:20 - Do the Heat need Jimmy Butler?

9:15 - Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow & Bam Adebayo improvement 

13:40 - Bam Adebayo talks about support from team

14:30 - Next step for Rodney McGruder

16:35 - Rodney McGruder talks about health and his role

17:45 - Discussion about Derrick Jones, Jr

21:00 - What do the Heat need from Kelly Olynyk?

23:00 - Hassan Whiteside needs to bounce back

25:45 - Talking about Miami’s continuity 

26:25 - James Johnson talks about the team being comfortable with each other 

27:30 - Erik Spoelstra talks about team coming back 

30:00 - What does Tyler Johnson need to do this season?

32:15 - Tyler Johnson talks about improving the mental side of his game

33:00 - What's Dwyane Wade’s role this season?

36:00 - Dwyane Wade talks about being anxious for the season

39:00 - Will makes his prediction for wins and playoffs for the Heat

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.