Miami Sports Pod - Miami Heat season preview with Will Manso

Miami Heat players talk about the upcoming season as Will Manso previews the team and what to expect this year.

1:00 - Heat injuries to start the season

4:30 - What to expect in the Eastern Conference

6:20 - Do the Heat need Jimmy Butler?

9:15 - Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow & Bam Adebayo improvement

13:40 - Bam Adebayo talks about support from team

14:30 - Next step for Rodney McGruder

16:35 - Rodney McGruder talks about health and his role

17:45 - Discussion about Derrick Jones, Jr

21:00 - What do the Heat need from Kelly Olynyk?

23:00 - Hassan Whiteside needs to bounce back

25:45 - Talking about Miami’s continuity

26:25 - James Johnson talks about the team being comfortable with each other

27:30 - Erik Spoelstra talks about team coming back

30:00 - What does Tyler Johnson need to do this season?

32:15 - Tyler Johnson talks about improving the mental side of his game

33:00 - What's Dwyane Wade’s role this season?

36:00 - Dwyane Wade talks about being anxious for the season

39:00 - Will makes his prediction for wins and playoffs for the Heat

