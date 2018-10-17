Miami Sports Pod - Miami Heat season preview with Will Manso

Miami Heat players talk about the upcoming season as Will Manso previews the team and what to expect this year.
1:00 - Heat injuries to start the season
4:30 - What to expect in the Eastern Conference
6:20 - Do the Heat need Jimmy Butler?
9:15 - Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow & Bam Adebayo improvement
13:40 - Bam Adebayo talks about support from team
14:30 - Next step for Rodney McGruder
16:35 - Rodney McGruder talks about health and his role
17:45 - Discussion about Derrick Jones, Jr
21:00 - What do the Heat need from Kelly Olynyk?
23:00 - Hassan Whiteside needs to bounce back
25:45 - Talking about Miami’s continuity
26:25 - James Johnson talks about the team being comfortable with each other
27:30 - Erik Spoelstra talks about team coming back
30:00 - What does Tyler Johnson need to do this season?
32:15 - Tyler Johnson talks about improving the mental side of his game
33:00 - What's Dwyane Wade’s role this season?
36:00 - Dwyane Wade talks about being anxious for the season
39:00 - Will makes his prediction for wins and playoffs for the Heat
