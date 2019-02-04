Miami Sports Pod: What can the Heat do at the NBA Trade Deadline?

Now that football season is officially over, it's time for Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro to turn their full attention to the NBA and what the Miami Heat could do before the trade deadline.

1:20 What can the Heat do to get positive momentum at the deadline?



3:30 The Heat don’t have expiring contracts to deal



5:10 The biggest mistake Pat Riley made with these guys…



8:00 Can the Heat make a deal for someone like Bradley Beal



12:30 2021 is much better than 2020 for free agents



16:30 Have rotations impacted winning?



21:00 Clay hates mediocrity



24:35 Heat haven’t made moves because they can’t

