Miami Sports Podcast: What are the Heat going to do this week?

With the NBA Draft just days away, Local 10's Clay Ferraro and Will Manso discuss what the Heat's plans are as free agency is also set to begin.

1:00 The NBA draft is here Thursday

1:33 Clay thinks the Heat will trade the pick

6:00 Toronto teaches the league to go for it

11:00 Let’s talk about potential draft picks

17:00 We play a random clip of Stephen A. Smith

22:00 Will’s list of potential picks

25:00 What is it going to take for the Heat to get Jimmy Butler

35:00 If the Heat get Jimmy Butler, they should pair him with Mike Conley

40:00 What happens Thursday?

