Heat

Miami Sports Podcast: What are the Heat going to do this week?

With the NBA Draft just days away, Local 10's Clay Ferraro and Will Manso discuss what the Heat's plans are as free agency is also set to begin.

More Miami Sports Podcasts

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod iTunes | Android

1:00 The NBA draft is here Thursday 

1:33 Clay thinks the Heat will trade the pick 

6:00 Toronto teaches the league to go for it 

11:00 Let’s talk about potential draft picks 

17:00 We play a random clip of Stephen A. Smith 

22:00 Will’s list of potential picks 

25:00 What is it going to take for the Heat to get Jimmy Butler 

35:00 If the Heat get Jimmy Butler, they should pair him with Mike Conley 

40:00 What happens Thursday? 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.