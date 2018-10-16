No butterflies for Wade ahead of final season

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade is not feeling butterflies for the season opener of his last dance.

Wade and the Heat practiced at the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

They'll play in Orlando on Wednesday night and Washington on Thursday night.

Wade said Tuesday, "No butterflies. You're excited, you're anxious to get it going. You've worked hard to get to this point. I think every team we've beat up each other enough. I think every team just wants to get out there and play against another opponent."

Wade added that "everyone has a chance right now."

The Heat will be shorthanded in the opener.

Forward James Johnson is out. Justise Winslow is listed as doubtful.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.