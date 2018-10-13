Pat Riley disputes report he cursed at Minnesota Exec

Miami Heat President Pat Riley speaks to reporters about the possible return of Dwyane Wade during a groundbreaking for the Miami Heat Sports Medicine Center at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.

The Heat’s pursuit of Jimmy Butler took another strange turn on Friday, this time involving a direct statement from Pat Riley.

Following a report from that Riley cursed at Minnesota head coach and president Tom Thibodeau because of frustrations over trade talks, Riley released a statement through the Heat saying “As to what has been reported in the past 24 hours, I have too much respect for Tom Thibodeau and all that he’s accomplished in this league. Our conversations have been nothing but cordial and I have never used that kind of language in negotiations, but I do admit to telling Danny Ainge to...”

The end of that statement is in reference to when Riley actually did direct an expletive at Celtics exec Danny Ainge.



