Report: Waiters to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

MIAMI - Heat guard Dion Waiters will have surgery on his injured left ankle, according to a report by Yahoo's Shams Charania.

The report indicates that Waiters has "received second opionions in Los Angeles to finalize decision."

The Heat do not have an official comment on the report.

Miami has won 6 games in a row.

The Heat did not practice on Thursday and are not scheduled to practice on Friday.

Miami's next game is Sunday at the American Airlines Arena.

The Heat host Milwaukee at 1 p.m.

