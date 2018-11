MIAMI - It appears Jimmy Butler will not be coming to the Miami Heat.

According to multiple reports, Butler is being traded traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the package for Butler will include Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Justin Patton, and a second round pick.

The Heat made a big push for Butler, but talks apparently broke down.

