Riley plotting to move Heat from good to great

MIAMI - Pat Riley is planning the Heat's future and hopes to move from good to great.

Riley made it clear that the Heat always have a plan and will never stop trying to make the team better. However, that has to start with the current players.

Riley continues to search for a "transformative" player, which is essentially what he had previously called a whale. Riley says he's not sure it will happen this year, but they'll keep trying, while also developing current players.

Hassan Whiteside was a big topic of conversation.

Riley said that an intervention needs to happen between Whiteside and head coach Erik Spoelstra to get the best out of Hassan. Riley plans to facilitate that intervention.

Riley said of Hassan, "he had a bad year this year."

Riley described the Heat's roster as a "logjam" of many good players.

As for the question of Dwyane Wade's future, Riley said he'll sit down with Wade and discuss his future. But, Riley is giving the 36-year-old time to clear his mind and speak with his family. Wade has mentioned retirement as a possibility this offseason.

Riley would like to keep sharpshooter Wayne Ellington, but money and the potential luxury tax are the issues.

Riley was asked about his relationship with LeBron James. He said, "I haven't spoken to LeBron since he left here basically. I texted him once."

When asked if anyone on the roster is untouchable, Riley said "no."

