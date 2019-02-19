Riley reflects on LeBron's departure from Miami

MIAMI - Pat Riley reflected on LeBron James' departure from the Miami Heat.

Riley told ESPN's Dan Le Batard "When LeBron made that call, I saw a dynasty fly out the window. I didn't blame him. But I knew that that was a 10-year team. It was just a sad day for me and for our franchise because I wanted that dynasty. I wanted this city and this to go 10 years and maybe be in the Finals 8 times."

Riley said there are no hard feelings between him and LeBron.

Riley said, "I don't have any rancour towards him at all... You're angry and you're hurt and you get the call that you don't want to hear. It happens to you a lot in life."

James spent four seasons in Miami and won 2 championships, before returning to Cleveland.

Miami has not returned to the NBA Finals since James left.

