Riley still hopeful Wade will return to Heat

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Pat Riley is still hopeful that Dwyane Wade will return to the Heat, although that seems far from certain right now.

Riley met with the media at the groundbreaking for the Miami Heat Sports Medicine Center at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Coral Gables.

The team president had previously mentioned mid-August as a target date for a resolution on Wade's status. He said Thursday that was impossible because both he and Wade have been traveling, and they're now eyeing Labor Day as a potential target.

Pat Riley on Dwyane Wade and if mid level vs minimum will be a factor in his return (we will have better audio later). pic.twitter.com/Z613mRfLCl — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 23, 2018

Riley seemed much more optimistic about the return of Udonis Haslem, at one point even referring to the Heat captain as "in the fold." He later clarified he wasn't breaking any news, but Haslem's return seems far more likely than not.

