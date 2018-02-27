Rodney McGruder returning to Heat

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are getting some badly needed help for the stretch run.

The team announcing Tuesday that guard Rodney McGruder has been recalled from the G League.

McGruder went for a two-game rehab stint with the Skyforce.

He underwent surgery to repair a left tibia stress fracture on Oct. 17.

Last season, the guard played in 78 games with 65 starts.

McGruder averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 25.2 minutes a game.

