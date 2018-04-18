Sixers list Joel Embiid as doubtful for Game 3 vs. Heat

MIAMI - It appears that Sixers center Joel Embiid will not get his wish and play in Game 3 of the Sixers-Heat playoff series in Miami on Thursday.

Despite practicing with the team Tuesday and Wednesday, the 76ers have listed Embiid as doubtful for the Heat home game at the American Airlines Arena.

Embiid has missed Philadelphia's last 10 games as he recovers from an orbital fracture.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 following the Heat's 113-103 win Monday night.

Following that game, Embiid took to Instagram to post his unhappiness, saying "F__ing sick and tired of being babied."

Sixers head coach Brett Brown said Embiid's comments simply showed he's a competitor that wants to help his team advance in the playoffs.

