Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addresses reporters ahead of Miami's game against Houston

MARLINS - Erik Spoelstra will not be on the sidelines for the Heat Sunday.

The Heat head coach flew back to Miami for the birth of his first child.

Spoelstra's wife Nikki announced that the two were expecting a boy on the Coach's birthday.

Spoelstra will be replaced on the bench by assistant Dan Craig.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.