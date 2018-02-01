Spoelstra named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Erik Spoelstra was honored by the NBA

MIAMI - The Heat's Erik Spoelstra was honored on Thursday.

The NBA named Spoelstra the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for January.

The Heat went 10-5 during January, tied for the best record in the conference.

Miami also had a 6-game winning streak during January.

The Heat were 3-1 in games decided by 1 point in January.

Miami has a 29-22 record.

The Heat currently hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

