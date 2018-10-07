Timberwolves, Heat came close to Butler deal per reports

MIAMI - The saga continues in the Heat's chase for All-Star Jimmy Butler.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Miami and Minnesota came close to a deal, but it fell apart.

Wojnarowski reports that the Timberwolves shared Butler's medical information and both teams involved their owners in the deal.

The snag came when Minnesota pushed for more.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson confirmed the reports.

Jackson indicated that a Heat source said Minnesota asked for "the first born of all our kids."

The Heat season begins in 10 days.

Butler is one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

Butler is also close to the Heat's Dwyane Wade. They are good friends and both went to Marquette.

