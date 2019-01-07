Udonis Haslem confirms that he will retire after this season

MIAMI - It's not just the last dance for Dwyane Wade. Udonis Haslem will be joining him.

Haslem tweeted an article on Monday from Basketball Insiders.

In the article, Haslem confirms that season No. 16 will be his last.

"I'm gonna call it done too," Haslem said. "There's nothing else left for me to do on the basketball court. My kids are getting older, my son is playing college football at the University of Toledo, my 11-year-old is playing travel basketball and I never see him as he's always out of town. My eight year old is playing travel basketball. There's so many other things for me to be engaged in right now."

Haslem has been one of the heart and soul players of Heat culture.

He's been an enforcer, a captain and a leader.

Haslem is a three-time NBA champion with the Heat.

He played his college ball at the University of Florida.

Haslem has played in more than 800 games in his career, averaging 7.7 point sand 6.7 rebounds.

His relationship with Dwyane Wade over the years is well-documented.

While Wade's star grew, Haslem was the ultimate team player who always had Wade's back.

Haslem has been using sparingly the last two seasons, but has helped mentor the Heat's younger players.

