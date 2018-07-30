Wade continues mulling decision about next season

MIAMI - Wade watch 2018 continues.

The Heat star has not decided if he will return for next season or if he will retire.

Wade reportedly has been offered a contract to play in China.

Wade told the Associated Press on Monday "In due time. Time will tell."

Wade also told the AP that "every decision" moving forward will be made with the best interest of his family at heart.

Heat President Pat Riley said last week that he expected Wade and Udonis Haslem to make decision about their future by Mid-August.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.