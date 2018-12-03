Wade focuses on leaving legacy of leadership

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade is trying to leave his imprint on the Miami Heat in his final season.

Miami has won two straight home games after a 102-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The key play in the game happened when Wade dove into the stands while on defense.

Wade said Monday, "Each individual is different, so you have to know how to lead... sometimes a guy like that (points at Hassan Whiteside) needs a pat on the back, sometimes you need to kick him in the butt. Some guys need pats all the time. You need to know what a guy is going through at home, in his personal life."

Wade said, "You have young guys that you're trying to help get to that next level.. it is important for those guys to hear, see, watch what it takes to lead because they're going to be in there real soon."

For Wade, "It is important because it's the last one. You see how important it is to us, even though for us in our 16th year we could be a little quiet, but we're even louder now because we have something important to leave to the individuals in this organization."

The Heat wrap up their homestand on Tuesday hosting the Magic.

After that, Miami has a 6-game West Coast swing.

