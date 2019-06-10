Wade, Haslem continue teaming up off the court

AVENTURA, Fla. - Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem remain teammates.

Even though Wade retired following this season, Wade and Haslem have teammed up in a business venture.

The two Heat legends own a restaurant in Aventura named 800 degrees.

Wade and Haslem spent time in the kitchen Monday making pizza.

"We've had a lot of conversations about a lot of things in life," Wade said. "One of the things we always talked about is one day doing something off the court, together."

Haslem said that he grew up around great food and was the unofficial taste tester for his mother's cooking.

There is also an upcoming memoir about Wade's life.

"I'm a narcassist," Wade said, laughing, as he explained why he agreed to do the book. "Just along the journey of the NBA, of the things that have happened, I've always shared parts of my life to help others."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.