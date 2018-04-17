Wade leads Heat to 113-103 road win, ties series with 76ers

Dwyane Wade reacts to his basket in the last minute of the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, April 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Miami Heat won 113-103.

PHILADELPHIA - Dwyane Wade turned back the clock and the Miami Heat turned the series around Monday in Philadelphia.

Wade led the Heat with 28 points off the bench as Miami won 113-103.

The Heat tied their series with Philadelphia at one game apiece.

Game 3 is Thursday in Miami.

The 76ers made a late push, but Wade put Philadelphia away with a steal-and-slam, a jumper and an assist.

Philadelphia's 17-game winning streak was snapped.

The Heat guaranteed a Game 5 next Tuesday in Philadelphia.

