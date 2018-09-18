Wade officially signs contract to return to Heat

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade is officially back on the Miami Heat.

The 3-time champion signed a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Wade will play season his 16th and final season.

Heat President Pat Riley saying "We are very delighted that Dwyane decided to return... I believe that Dwyane can play a big part in us winning, that's what he is all about. I'm glad he's back."

Wade has played 14 seasons in Miami.

Wade is the Heat's all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals made, free throws made, and dunks.

He announced his decision to return during an emotional 10-minute video released on Sunday.

