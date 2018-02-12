Wade on return: 'It's Not a Dream, This Is Real'

Dwyane Wade practices at the American Airlines Arena ahead of the Heat's trip to Toronto

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade returned to the American Airlines Arena on Monday for his first official practice since his return.

Wade participated in shootaround on Friday and played in the Heat's win over Milwaukee.

However, the team did not practice over the weekend.

Wade described getting adjusting to the team, "I'm the new guy here now. I'm trying to figure everything out and all. Also, I know the game of basketball and I'm trying to give my knowledge to the guys that are here, ways that I can help them, any way. I definitely appreciate all the kind things that everyone is saying about me. But I just want to make sure that this team understands how good that we can be... going out there every night and showing the world."

Wade was showered with applause and love in his return game.

The 3-time Champion appreciated the support.

He said, "My wife's back working. I woke up yesterday and I sent her a video of me outside. I said it's not a dream, this is real. This has really happened. So it definitely feels good. Even being back in this gym. This is the environment that I grew up in. It feels right, it feels comfortable."

The Heat have two more games before the All-Star Break.

Miami plays at Toronto on Tuesday night.

The Heat play at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

