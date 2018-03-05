Wade praises Kobe Bryant on Oscar win

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade expressed praise for Kobe Bryant's Oscar win.

The 5-time NBA Champion picked up an Oscar nod for "Best Animated Short."

Bryant wrote a piece called "Dear Basketball."

In his acceptance speech, Bryant alluded to the fact that basketball players can do more than 'shut up and dribble.' Bryant was referencing comments made by Fox News' Laura Ingraham in reference to LeBron James.

Wade said Monday, "That's one of the most popular things when it comes to awards that you can have in this world and he's just getting started. To be able to be in a position where he wins an Oscar, it does amazing things for the next generation, for the next wave of athletes and kids as well."

Wade added, "When you talk about being more than just a professional athlete. Incredible, just incredible, happy for him, but I'm thankful for him because he's now set a bar and it's our job to continue to raise the bar."

Wade was asked about his future ambitions, he talked about focusing the Heat's last 19 games of the season and leaving the acting to his wife Gabrielle Union.

