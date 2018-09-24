Wade prepares for emotional final season

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade addressed a wide array of topics during his final media day.

Wade walked to the podium at the American Airlines Arena wearing a hoodie that read: "Wade 3:16" in reference to his number and his upcoming 16th season.

Wade said he is going to try to enjoy his last season as much as possible, "it's going to be a combination of savoring moments and trying to prepare and focus on the season and each game."

Wade discussed his 10-minute announcement video. He said "I wanted to speak to my fans, my family, speak to my friends. That's all I did. I didn't have a template."

While Wade's video was 10 minutes, he said he could've gone on a half-hour joking that people forget that his mother is a pastor.

Wade wants to say goodbye to fans who have supported him over his 16 year careers, however, "I'm going to be very uncomfortable with this thing, this farewell tour."

Wade takes pride in the way that he has played the game.

He said, "Even when I got to the superstar level, I played like someone who was trying to prove something."

As for his expectations of the upcoming season, Wade said "I expect to come in and lead, I expect to come in and give everything that I have... I expect to come out and enjoy the game."

The 3-time champion is not sure what role he will have with the Heat.

Wade said, "I've always come into a season or a team willing ot play whatever role is needed for me... I haven't always been the number 1 option... I've been No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, the clap guy on the bench."

Wade discussed the possibility of playing in the NBA with his teenaged son Zaire, who is an excellent high school junior.

However, Wade realizes he won't be around long enough to do it.

Rather, Wade will have the opportunity to watch Zaire's Senior year of high school.

Wade said he looks forward to watching his son be the next great player in the Wade bloodline.

As for his role in the South Florida community, Wade said that will continue, "You want to be remembered as someone who was a part of this community... to push the community forward and make the community better."

Wade said money was not a factor and that he's actually making less this season than his rookie year.

Wade confirmed reports that Erik Spoelstra was the last person in the Heat organization who he spoke to before deciding to come back.

Wade said he and Spoelstra spoke on a Friday and Wade made his decision two days later.

