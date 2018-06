MIAMI - Dwyane Wade continues to ponder his basketball future.

The guard is deciding if he'll return for another season in Miami.

Wade told Chris and Caron of Fox Sports Radio that he is undecided about next season.

However, if Wade does return, he'd like to play in Miami.

The Heat have made it clear that they want the three-time champion to return.

Wade's return helped spark Miami to a playoff appearance.

