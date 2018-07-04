Wade returns to South Florida as fans await his decision

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade is back in South Florida.

As NBA free agency plays out, Heat fans are waiting to see if Wade will return next season or retire.

Wade was at the Miami Pro League at Miami High on Tuesday night.

The 3-time Champion was watching the action that included his son, the Heat's Hassan Whiteside, and the Knicks' Tim Hardaway Junior.

Wade recently vacationed in Europe.

Wade has not given a timeline for when he'll return for next season.

However, Wade has made it clear, he'll only play for the Heat.

