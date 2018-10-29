Wade shares 'cool' on-court moment with his son

Dwyane Wade talks to reporters ahead of Miami's game against Sacramento Monday

MIAMI - You can add another 'cool' moment to Dwyane Wade's last dance.

On Saturday night, Wade hit a 3-pointer from the corner against Portland right before the half.

Wade's son Zaire, sitting courtside, rushed over and filmed Wade on the ground.

Zaire posted the video to social media and it went viral.

Wade noticed it was his son.

Wade said Monday, "We talk about being versatile in our house, gotta be able to do multiple things."

Wade added, "When I looked up I did. Cool moment, as I look back on it, it was even cooler. Like later for me to be able to share these moments with my kinds. Especially my older son is really into basketball, it was really cool."

Wade also talked about the new style of the NBA and said that no lead is safe these days.

The Heat will face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at the American Airlines Arena.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.