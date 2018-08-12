Wade still undecided about return to Heat

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons drives on Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, April 24, 2018. The 76ers beat Miami in five games to win the playoff series.

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade will not be playing in China next season.

The 3-time Champion has not made a decision if he'll return to the NBA next year.

However, Wade made it clear Saturday night the Heat are his only option.

According to the associated press, Wade said "If I"m playing the game of basketball this year, it'll be in a Miami uniform."

Wade signed a lifetime shoe contract on a trip to China.

He reportedly was offered a 3-year deal to play overseas.

Wade has hinted at a return to the Heat.

Earlier this summer, Wade tweeted a picture of himself and his teenage son that said, "16 and year 16."

If Wade returns to the Heat, it would be season No. 16 in the NBA.

Heat President Pat Riley has said that he wants a decision from Wade by the middle of August.

