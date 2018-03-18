Wade, Whiteside listed as out for Monday's Nuggets-Heat game

The Heat snapped a 9-game road losing streak by beating the Lakers

MIAMI - The Miami Heat will be shorthanded again on Monday.

On Sunday, Miami listed Dwyane Wade and Hassan Whiteside as out for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Wade is battling a hamstring injury.

Whiteside has left hip pain.

Miami's last game was on Saturday night against the Lakers.

The Heat pulled out a win to snap a 9-game road losing streak.

The Heat and Nuggets tip off Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Arena.

