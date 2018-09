MIAMI - Heat guard Dion Waiters will not be ready for the start of training camp.

The team officially announcing on Tuesday that Waiters is unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Waiters is coming off of ankle surgery that kept him out for most of last season.

The Heat have plenty of options at shooting guard, including Dwyane Wade who signed his one-year contract on Tuesday.

