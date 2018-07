Wayne Ellington scored 32 points off the bench against Toronto

MIAMI - Wayne Ellington is staying with the Miami Heat.

According to multiple reports, Ellington and the Heat agreed on a one-year deal.

The Miami Herald reports that the deal is worth $6.27-million.

Ellington averaged 11.2 points per game last season.

He also set a record for the most 3-pointers in the regular season by a Heat player.

