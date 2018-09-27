While fans wait for Butler, Heat camp rolls on

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The biggest story in the NBA right now is playing out, in part, at FAU.

And no one can talk about it.

The Miami heat ran through their third day of training camp on Thursday morning amid reports that the team continues to make a push to trade for Minnesota star Jimmy Butler.

Heat media relations told reporters before availability began that no one on the team would be addressing trade rumors. And they didn’t. But the sheer number of media members at practice told you everyone is waiting for something.

ESPN reported early in the day that Minnesota’s asking price for Butler has been deemed too high by everyone, including the Heat. The report also states that people around the league are questioning whether Timberwolves coach and president Tom Thibodeau actually wants to make a deal.

As for the practice itself, Goran Dragic returned from a minor ankle injury and said he was able to run through just about everything the team did. Hassan Whiteside also revealed that he spent part of the offseason working out with Steelers star Antonio Brown to work on his agility.



