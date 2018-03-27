Whiteside, Adebayo both out for Heat against Cavs

LeBron James gets ready to face the Heat

MIAMI - The Heat will be shorthanded when they face LeBron James and the Cavs.

Miami announced that both Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo will be out for Thursday's game.

Whiteside has been out with a hip injury.

Adebayo has an ankle issue.

The Heat have lost two straight games.

Miami currently has the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 39-35 record.

LeBron James and the Cavs currently hold the No. 3 spot in the East.

Cleveland's record is 44-29.

