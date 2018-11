MIAMI - The struggles for the Miami Heat continue to grow.

Center Hassan Whiteside did not practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Whiteside is battling knee tendinitis.

The big man looked dominant for Miami against the Nets on Tuesday.

He had 21 points and 23 rebounds in Miami's 104-92 loss to Brooklyn.

The Heat have dropped 5 straight home games.

Miami travels to Chicago on Friday.

