Whiteside moves closer to a return

The Heat center has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game

MIAMI - Heat center Hassan Whiteside is moving closer to a return to the court.

The team officially lists Whiteside as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Whiteside has been out with a hip injury.

Another Heat big man, Bam Adebayo, is listed as out for the Bulls game.

Adebayo is dealing with an ankle injury.

Without both big men, the Heat crushed the Cavaliers 98-79 on Tuesday night.

Miami currently holds the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.