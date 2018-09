SAN ANTONIO - The Miami Heat opened the preseason with a 104-100 loss to the Spurs.

Hassan Whiteside led all scorers with 20 points.

The Heat center showed off an array of moves against the Spurs.

Whiteside used dunks, a beautiful Eurostep, and knocked down a 3-pointer for the Heat.

Dwyane Wade played 18 minutes off the bench for the Heat.

Wade dropped 10 points on 3/10 shooting.

Rudy Gay led the Spurs in scoring with 13 points.

