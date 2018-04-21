Winslow fined $15,000 for stepping on Embiid's mask

Miami's Justise Winslow attempts a 3-point basket as Philadelphia's Joel Embiid defends during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series April 19, 2018, in Miami.

NEW YORK - Miami's Justise Winslow has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for attempting to damage Philadelphia center Joel Embiid's facemask during Game 3 of their playoff series.

Winslow intentionally stepped on Embiid's mask after it had fallen onto the court with 7:51 remaining in the second quarter of the 76ers' 128-108 victory on Thursday night.

The NBA cited Winslow for unsportsmanlike conduct in announcing the penalty Friday.

Embiid was wearing the mask for the first time after returning from a 10-game absence caused by a broken orbital bone around his left eye.

Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is Saturday.

