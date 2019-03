LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half of the game against the Washington Wizards at Staples Center.

LOS ANGELES - The season is over for LeBron James.

The Lakers have announced that they will shut down the four-time Most Valuable Player to make sure he completely recovers from a groin injury. The Lakers have already been eliminated from the playoffs.



