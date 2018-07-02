LeBron James signs with Lakers

LeBron James has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers

MIAMI - The biggest free agent mystery is over.

LeBron James has signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His management group Klutch Sports released a statement that read: "LeBron James, four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA finals MVP, 14-time NBA All Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers."

James spent four season in Cleveland after winning two NBA championships with the Miami Heat. He also won a championship in Cleveland.

The Lakers are also continuing their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard to add another superstar to pair with James.

