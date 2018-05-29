See inside Shaq's $28 million Florida mansion up for sale

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may grow to be over 7 feet tall or own multiple NBA title rings, but you can now live like Shaquille O'Neal, as long as you have $28 million on hand.

The basketball superstar is selling his Orlando-area mega-mansion and it could all be yours for the price.

The home sits on three acres in the hoity-toity Isleworth neighborhood and comes with 31,000 square feet of living space.

And a 6,000 square-foot indoor basketball court because if you're going to be like Shaq, you better get your hoops on.

“This one-of-a-kind estate was designed for one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. Every exquisite detail has been curated to deliver the ultimate luxury living experience," said Danial Natoli of Premier Sotheby's International Reality. "While it was built for a basketball legend, the world-class amenities and fine finishes will delight any discriminating homebuyer.”

If you're still not sure about opening up your wallet, check out some of the other features of the home:

• 1,170-square-foot, 2-story great room with marble fireplace and walls of glass.

• Formal dining room with seating for 16; hand-crafted wood paneling and moldings.

• Chef’s kitchen with custom wood cabinetry and six-foot granite-top cooking island.

• Viking six-burner gas range and griddle, 2 built-in Wolf steamers and Jenn-Air ventilation.

• Side-by-side Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, 2 double-door Wolf convection ovens.

• Second glass door Sub-Zero refrigerator.

• Two-way coral stone fireplace accenting the kitchen nook and family room.

• Sound-proof home theater with long bar area.

• Elongated gallery hall designed for art collection.

• Gentleman’s room with game tables, wet bar, wine refrigerator, sink, ice maker and balcony.

• Enclosed temperature-controlled cedar-planked humidor and wine storage.

• Unique aquarium-style room with saltwater triangular fish tank.

• Full resort-style guest wing with five en-suite bedrooms, great room and bar.

• 17-car showroom-like garage and fitness room.

• 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball gym with full audio and individually controlled lighting.

• 2,100-square-foot secondary garage with dance studio and enclosed recording studio.

• Four-room master closet with custom shelving and center island.

• His-and-her master baths with jetted showers and vanity sinks.

• Four en-suite bedrooms, two with balconies.

• 95-foot-long, 15-feet-deep pool with custom rock waterfall.

• Large sunken hot tub.

• Expansive summer kitchen.

• Tiki-style open cabana overlooking the sandy beach side of the lake.

• Covered boat dock with sitting area and electric boat lift.

