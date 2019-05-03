Bucs to evaluate Jason Pierre-Paul after car crash in Broward

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reported Jason "JPP" Pierre-Paul was involved in a car crash early Thursday morning in Broward County.

The 30-year-old linebacker, who graduated from high school in Deerfield Beach and played for the University of South Florida, was driving a sports utility vehicle when he crashed about 5 a.m. He wasn't cited in the crash.

"We know that he was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been released," Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger. We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future."

The Tampa Bay Times reported the two-time Pro Bowler has not attended the Bucs voluntary workout program or minicamp held just a day before the NFL draft. He played for eight seasons with the New York Giants prior to being traded to Tampa Bay in a $62 million deal.

