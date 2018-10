Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins.

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will see plenty of Jordan Phillips this year.

One day after being cut by Miami, Phillips was claimed by the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins face their division rivals twice this season.

Phillips was a second-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2015.

Recently, he had seen his playing time cut.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.