Caldwell to take leave of absence 'due to some medical complications'

Jim Caldwell, pictured here Dec. 29, 2017, was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Dolphins assistant head coach Jim Caldwell is taking a leave of absence.

"I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention," Caldwell said in a news release Saturday.

Caldwell, who also coaches quarterbacks, will remain with the team as a consultant during the 2019 season.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach was hired by first-year head coach Brian Flores.

"Our focus is on Jim's health and supporting him in every way that we can," Flores said. "With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season."

It was not immediately known what health issues led Caldwell to step away.

The team hasn't announced who will take over Caldwell's coaching assignments.

